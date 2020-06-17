On The Air for June 18

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOXING
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Super Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.: IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 3, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN.
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: KT at SK, ESPN.
4:25 a.m. (Friday): Doosan at LG, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle, FS1.
5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, FS1.
