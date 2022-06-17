On The Air for June 18

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: Western at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ESPN2.

2:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1.

7 p.m.: Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla., CBS.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1.

10 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (tape delay), FS1.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago, CBS.

BOXING

9 p.m.: WBO Top Rank: Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr., New York, ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Edmonton, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

6 p.m.: College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2.

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., NBC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.: The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England, NBC.

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

8 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon: PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y., ABC.

7 p.m.: NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3, ESPNU.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, BSWis; Texas at Detroit, FS1.

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston, FOX.

9 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle, MLBN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 37 Prelims, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS.

4 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 37 Prelims, Austin, Texas, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: UFC on ESPN 37: Kattar vs. Emmett, Austin, Texas, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2, ABC.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

9 a.m.: Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England, CNBC.

6 p.m.: MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston, FS2.

1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown, FS2.

SAILING

2 p.m.: Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago, CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC, ESPN.

2 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Seattle, ABC.

4 p.m.: MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, ESPN.

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, Tennis.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris, CNBC.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., USA.

3 p.m.: Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Houston, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2, WRNW (97.3 FM).

