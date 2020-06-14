On The Air for June 17
On The Air for June 17

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Salt Lake City, NBCSN

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: LG at Hanwha, ESPN

4:25 a.m. (Thursday): KT at SK, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2

RUGBY

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt, FS2

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa, NBCSN

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, NBCSN

