On The Air for June 17

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, FS2.
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Western at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ESPNU.
3:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1.
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Ottawa, ESPN2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN1.
6 p.m.: College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., USA.
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., NBC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego, MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Saturday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Saturday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston, WMVP (1000 AM).