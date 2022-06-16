 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for June 17

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Western at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ESPNU.

3:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1.

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Ottawa, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN1.

6 p.m.: College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., USA.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., NBC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego, MLBN.

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Saturday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Saturday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston, WMVP (1000 AM).

