On The Air for June 16

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOWLING
7 p.m.: PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 4, Portland, Maine, FS1.
8 p.m.: PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 5, Portland, Maine, FS1.
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.: The Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1 p.m.), MLBN, Bally Sports Wisconsin.
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
6 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5, TNT.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2, NBCSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN.
10:30 a.m.: UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A, Rome, ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: Copa do Brasil: Coritiba at Flamengo, 3rd Round 2nd Leg, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Austin, Texas, ESPN2.
SWIMMING
5:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped), NBCSN.
7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBC.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Thursday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Thursday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, WSCR (670 AM).