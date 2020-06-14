On The Air for June 16
On The Air for June 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR America Hall of Fame Special, NBCSN

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Lotte at Kiwoom, ESPN

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): LG at Hanwha, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen, FS2

