On The Air for June 16

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: NASCAR America Hall of Fame Special, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.: IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Lotte at Kiwoom, ESPN
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): LG at Hanwha, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen, FS2
