On The Air for June 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, FS2.

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto, ESPN2.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., USA.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., NBC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., USA.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at New York Mets, WTMJ (620 AM), FSWis. Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit, MLBN.

9 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6, ABC.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at New York Mets, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6, ESPN (540 AM).

