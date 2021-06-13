 Skip to main content
On The Air for June 15
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, Portland, Maine, FS1

8 p.m.: PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, Portland, Maine, FS1

9 p.m.: PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 3, Portland, Maine, FS1

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: The Royal Ascot: Day 1, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, ESPN

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, Marquee

7:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, Bally

9 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle, MLB

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 5, TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 2, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. Portugal, Group F, Budapest, Hungary, ESPN

1:30 p.m.: UEFA European Championship: France vs. Germany, Group F, Munich, ESPN

SWIMMING

5:30 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped), NBC

7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBC

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TEN

5 a.m. (Wednesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TEN

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, ESPN2

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, WSCR (670 AM)

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (103.3 FM); Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, WTMJ (620 AM)

