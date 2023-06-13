TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington, FS1.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at Minnesota, BSWis; San Francisco at St. Louis, MLBN.
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Rotterdam, Netherlands, FS1.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Thursday): Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Thursday): Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Los Angeles at Dallas, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Milwaukee at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM).