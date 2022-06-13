 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for June 14

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at NY Mets, BSWis; Atlanta at Washington, MLBN; Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, TBS.

9 p.m.: LA Angels at LA Dodgers, TBS.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Scotland, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia, FS2.

1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS2.

People are also reading…

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Italy, Group C, Mönchengladbach, Germany, FS1.

6 p.m.: CPL: York United FC at Atlético Ottawa, FS2.

9 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League Group Stage: El Salvador vs. U.S., Group D, San Salvador, El Salvador, FS1; CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at FC Edmonton, FS2.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, San Diego, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Chidester, San Diego, ESPN2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Wednesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Washington, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota, ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at NY Mets, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

