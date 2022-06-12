On The Air for June 13

TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.
2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.
8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Madison, Wis., NHLN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Houston at Texas, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5, ABC.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan, FS2.
10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, Baku, Azerbaijan, FS2.
1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Australia vs. Peru, Playoff Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Stage: Denmark vs. Austria, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark, FS2.
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold, San Diego, ESPNU.
7:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, San Diego, ESPN.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
4 a.m. (Tuesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WMVP (1000 AM).
7 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).