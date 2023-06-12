TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at NY Mets, TBS.
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, BSWis.
9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers, MLBN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5, TNT & TRUTV.
People are also reading…
SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Atlanta at New York, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM).