On The Air for June 12
On The Air for June 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Brisbane, FS2

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, FS1

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2

11 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2

GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m.: Trackside Live, NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: KT at Samsung, ESPN

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Kia at SK, ESPN

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

RUGBY

3 a.m.: NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand, FS1

5 a.m.: NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, FS1

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim, FS2

