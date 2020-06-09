On The Air for June 12

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Brisbane, FS2
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, FS1
FISHING
7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
11 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m.: Trackside Live, NBCSN
3:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: KT at Samsung, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Kia at SK, ESPN
RODEO
8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
RUGBY
3 a.m.: NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand, FS1
5 a.m.: NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, FS1
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim, FS2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!