On The Air for June 11
On The Air for June 11

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL: Richmond at Collingwood, FS1

BOXING

6 p.m.: Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2

11 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Doosan at NC, ESPN

4:25 a.m. (Friday): KT at Samsung, ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, ESPN MLBN

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand, FS1

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN

