On The Air for June 11

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane, FS1.

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (tape delay), FS1.

3 p.m.: AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (tape delay), NBC.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS2.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1.

BOXING

10 p.m.: WBO Top Rank: Berlanga vs. Angulo, New York, ESPN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN.

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va., ESPNU.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn., ESPN.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore., ESPN.

FISHING

9 a.m.: Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss., CBSSN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, TGC.

10 a.m.: USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, CBS; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., TGC.

4 p.m.: USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., TGC.

7 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (tape delay), TGC.

9 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

4 p.m.: The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC.

6:15 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2.

7 p.m.: NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2, ESPNU.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 275: Prelims, Kallang, Singapore, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, BSWis; Oakland at Cleveland, FS1.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, FOX.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels, MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6, ESPN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.: Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal, CNBC.

7:30 p.m.: MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands, FS2.

2 p.m.: MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, ABC.

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Sunday): 's-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (tape delay), CNBC.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., NBA.

5 p.m.: Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., USA.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, WSCR (670 AM).

