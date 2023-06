TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (tape delay), FS2.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank: Lopez vs. Taylor, New York, ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Ottawa at Montreal, CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Wake Forest, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Duke, Super Regional, Game 2, Charlottesville, Va., ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at LSU, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. South Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla., ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Southern Miss, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas at Stanford, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Indiana St. at TCU, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, Super Regional, Game 2, Eugene, Ore., ESPNU.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 2, Austin, Texas, ESPN2.

FISHING

Noon: SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 3, Biloxi, Miss., CBSSN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Third Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, TGC.

4:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, CBS; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., TGC.

7:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (tape delay), TGC.

9:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1.

2 p.m.: America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FOX.

3 p.m.: Belmont Day: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FOX; America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS1.

5:30 p.m.: The 155th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FOX; America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS1.

6:30 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.: PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Charlotte, N.C., ABC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.: UFC 289: Prelims, Vancouver, British Columbia, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Arizona at Detroit, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Oakland at Milwaukee, BSWis; LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, FOX.

9:30 p.m.: Seattle at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4, TBS, TNT and TRUTV.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.: MLR: New York at Rugby ATL, FS2.

1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Final, Istanbul, CBS.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris, NBC.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Sunday): WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (tape delay), CNBC.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio, FOX.

2 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis, NBC.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Oakland at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM).