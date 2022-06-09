On The Air for June 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane, FS1.

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2.

BOXING

8 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y., SHO.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas at East Carolina, Greenville Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Tennessee, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas A&M, College Station Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary), ESPN.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Men's), Eugene, Ore., ESPN2.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, First Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., TGC.

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.. TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped), TGC.

7:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, BSWis.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 4, ABC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, Vienna, Austria, FS1.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Saturday): s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Saturday): s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Atlanta at Phoenix, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 4, ESPN (540 AM).

