On The Air for June 10

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary), ESPN.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore., ESPN2.
GOLF
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden, TGC.
11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C., TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif., TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit, MLBN.
6 p.m.: Houston at Boston, MLBN.
9 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6, NBCSN.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston, FS1.
TENNIS
8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, TENNIS.
10 a.m.: WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBC; WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBCSN.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy, NBCSN.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3, WTMJ (620 AM)..