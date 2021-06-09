 Skip to main content
On The Air for June 10
On The Air for June 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary), ESPN.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore., ESPN2.

GOLF

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden, TGC.

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C., TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif., TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Houston at Boston, MLBN.

9 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6, NBCSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston, FS1.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, TENNIS.

10 a.m.: WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBC; WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBCSN.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy, NBCSN.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3, WTMJ (620 AM)..

