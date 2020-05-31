On The Air for June 1

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cheddar's 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): Lotte at Kia, ESPN2.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Köln, FS2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!