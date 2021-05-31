On The Air for June 1

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Tuesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Horlick Field; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Park, Humble Park; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central (Senior Night), Congress St. Park; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Bradford at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Whitewater at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.