On The Air for June 1

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Tuesday
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Horlick Field; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Park, Humble Park; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central (Senior Night), Congress St. Park; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.
Girls soccer — Kenosha Bradford at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Whitewater at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Track & field — Burlington, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Wauwatosa East Invitational, Hart Park, 4 p.m.
Boys golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park at Franklin Regional, Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Waukesha South Regional, Morningstar G.C., Waukesha, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9:30 a.m.
Boys tennis — Franklin at Case, 4 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, early rounds, 1 p.m. (No. 1 and 2 singles/doubles at Waterford, No. 3 and 4 singles/doubles at Burlington).