TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
CYCLING
6 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 18, 129 miles, Embrun to Valloire, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
4 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, first round, France, TGC.
6 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, first round, France, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, Memphis, Tenn., TGC.
6 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, first round, Reno, Nev., TGC.
4 a.m. (Friday): LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, second round, France, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Professional Fighters League: From Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9 a.m.: Day 2: From Peru, ESPNU.
SWIMMING
11 a.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
11 p.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Wichita Regional: AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN.
TENNIS
9 p.m.: Orange County at Vegas, CBSSN.
WATER POLO
6 p.m.: FINA World Championships: From Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.