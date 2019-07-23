TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

CYCLING

6 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 18, 129 miles, Embrun to Valloire, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, first round, France, TGC.

6 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, first round, France, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, first round, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, Memphis, Tenn., TGC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, first round, Reno, Nev., TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, second round, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Professional Fighters League: From Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9 a.m.: Day 2: From Peru, ESPNU.

SWIMMING

11 a.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.

11 p.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN.

8 p.m.: Wichita Regional: AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, Wichita, Kan., ESPN.

TENNIS

9 p.m.: Orange County at Vegas, CBSSN.

WATER POLO

6 p.m.: FINA World Championships: From Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments