TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: ARCA Series, FORTS USA 150, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
5 p.m.: NASCAR, Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Gander RV 150 qualifying, at Pocono, Penn., FS1.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: UCI, Tour de France, Stage 19, 76 miles, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, France, NBCSN.
DRAG RACING
6 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro, at Sonoma, Calif., FS1.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, Senior British Open, second round, at Lytham St. Annes, England, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, second round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, Senior British Open, second round, at Lytham St. Annes, England, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, at Memphis, Tenn., TGC; USGA Girls' Junior Championship, at Stevens Point, FS1.
6 p.m.: PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, second round, at Reno, Nev., TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9:30 a.m.: Day 3, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Day 3, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
SOCCER
7 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, at East Rutherford, N.J., ESPN.
9 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at LA FC, ESPN.
4 a.m. (Saturday): Rakuten Cup, Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona, at Kobe, Japan, ESPN.
SWIMMING
11 a.m.: FINA World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
11 p.m.: FINA World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
TBT BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Syracuse Regional, Boheim's Army vs. We Are D3, Round 1, at Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN2.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: World Team Tennis, Washington at Philadelphia, CBSSN.
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.: Outdoor Championships, Day 2, at Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: All-Star Special, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
