TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 16, 110 miles, at Nimes, France, NBCSN.
DIVING
6 p.m.: FINA World Championships, women's 20m high dive, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, MLB Network.
8:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, ABC (Channel 7).
SOCCER
5:30 a.m.: Rakuten Cup, FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, at Saitama, Japan, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Men’s International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Landover, Md., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Men’s International Champions Cup, Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid, at Arlington, Texas, ESPN.
10 p.m.: Leagues Cup Soccer, L.A. Galaxy vs. Tijuana, quarterfinal, at Carson, Calif., ESPN.
SWIMMING
11 a.m.: FINA World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
11 p.m.: FINA World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8:30 p.m.: All-Star Team Selection Special, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Miami at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
8:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).
