TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, MLB Network; Chicago White Sox at New York Mets, WGN (Channel 9).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Oakland, FSWis.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10 a.m.: Day 7: From Peru, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: Day 7: From Peru, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Day 7: From Peru, ESPNU.

TENNIS

9:30 p.m.: WTT: Washington at San Diego, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at New York Mets, WGN (720 AM).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Oakland, WTMJ (620 AM).

