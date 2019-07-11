TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Alsco 300 qualifying, at Sparta, Ky., NBCSN.
5 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400 qualifying, at Sparta, Ky., NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Sparta, Ky., NBCSN.
BOXING
9 p.m.: ShoBox, The New Generation, at Tacoma, Wash., Showtime.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 7, 143 miles, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone, France, NBCSN.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tour de France, Stage 8, 124 miles, Macon to Saint-Etienne, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European Tour, The Scottish Open, second round, at Gullane, Scotland, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio, TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round, at Silvis, Ill., TGC.
6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, at Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.
9 p.m.: American Century Championship, first round, at Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev. (tape delay), NBCSN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Bellator 224, Main Event, Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin, for women's featherweight title, at Thackerville, Okla., Paramount.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
5 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego, MLB Network.
POKER
8 p.m.: World Series of Poker, 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Day 7, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
10 p.m.: World Series of Poker, 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Day 7, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
SOCCER
6 p.m.: MLS, New England at D.C. United, ESPN.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, gentlemen's semifinals, at London, ESPN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Connecticut, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WGN (720 AM).
