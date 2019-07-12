TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: Greater West Sydney at Richmond, FS2.
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula One, The British Grand Prix, qualifying, at Silverstone, England, ESPNews.
11 a.m.: FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix qualifying, at New York, FS2.
1 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy qualifying, at Toronto, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix, at New York, FOX.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, at Sparta, Ky., NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Week 4 action, at Providence, R.I., CBS.
1 p.m.: Aliens vs. Enemies, at Providence, R.I., CBSSN.
BOXING
6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, undercard, at Minneapolis, FS1.
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, main event, welterweights Jamal James (25-1-0) vs. Antonio DeMarco (33-7-1), at Minneapolis, FS1.
9:30 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing, main event, champion Shakur Stevenson (11-0) vs. Alberto Guevara (27-4) for NABO featherweight title, at Newark, N.J., ESPN.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Montreal at Ottawa, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Calgary at Hamilton, ESPN2.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 8, 124 miles, Macon to Saint-Etienne, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
9 a.m.: European Tour, Scottish Open, third round, at Gullane, Scotland, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: European Tour, Scottish Open, third round, at Gullane, Scotland, NBC.
Noon: PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill., CBS; Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, second round, at Akron, Ohio, TGC; American Century Celebrity Championship, second round, at Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev., NBC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, third round, at Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WGN (Channel 9).
3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, FS1.
6:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, FOX.
9 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Summer League, consolation game, Charlotte vs. Utah, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
3:30 p.m.: Summer League, quarterfinal, Memphis vs. Boston, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
5 p.m.: Summer League, consolation game, New York vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
5:30 p.m.: Summer League, quarterfinal, Miami vs. New Orleans, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
7 p.m.: Summer League, consolation game, Orlando vs. Chicago, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
7:30 p.m.: Summer League, quarterfinal, Brooklyn vs. Detroit, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
9 p.m.: Summer League, consolation game, Denver vs. Houston, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
9:30 p.m.: Summer League, quarterfinal, Dallas vs. Minnesota, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, ladies’ championship, Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep, at London, ESPN.
2 p.m.: ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, ladies’ championship, Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep, at London (tape delay), ABC.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.: IAAF Diamond League, at Monaco (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WGN (720 AM).
6:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); L.A. Dodgers at Boston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: MSFL, Fox Valley Force at Racine Raiders, WLIP (1050 AM).
