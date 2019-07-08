TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 4, 134 miles, Reims to Nancy, France, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB All-Star Game: National League at American League, The 90th Midsummer Classic, Cleveland, Ohio, FOX.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Croatia vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
3 p.m.: Summer League: Orlando vs. Miami, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2; Summer League: Indiana vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
5 p.m.: Summer League: Utah vs. Portland, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Summer League: Phoenix vs Memphis, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
7 p.m.: Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: Summer League: New York at Toronto, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
9 p.m.: Summer League: Houston vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
10:30 p.m.: Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Washington, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
POKER
6 p.m.: World Series of Poker: Day 5 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London, ESPN; Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, London, ESPN2.
11 a.m.: Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, London, ESPN.
RADIO
7 p.m.: MLB All-Star Game: National League at American League, The 90th Midsummer Classic, Cleveland, Ohio, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).
