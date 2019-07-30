{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change.

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA Tour: Women's British Open, first round, England, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

11 a.m.: Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Allstate All-America Cup: From Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Group 1 Sussex Stakes, England, NBCSN.

Noon: Saratoga Live, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Oakland, FSWis.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

4:30 p.m.: Day 8: From Peru, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Day 8: From Peru, ESPNU.

SOCCER

7 p.m.: MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid, Orlando, Fla., FS1.

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: USA Swimming National Championships: Day 1, Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at New York Mets, WGN (720 AM).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Oakland, WTMJ (620 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments