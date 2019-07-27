TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change.
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The German Grand Prix, Germany, ESPN.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, Pocono, Penn., NBCSN.
4 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif., FOX.
CYCLING
11:30 a.m.: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, final round, France, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, final round, England, TGC.
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, Memphis, Tenn., TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, Memphis, Tenn., CBS.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, final round, Reno, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: From Del Mar, Calif., FS2.
LACROSSE
1 p.m.: TBA, ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, TBS.
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis.
6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9 a.m.: Day 5: From Peru, ESPNU.
Noon: Day 5: From Peru, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Day 5: From Peru, ESPNU.
SOCCER
9:50 a.m.: UEFA U-19: France vs. Germany, final, ESPNEWS.
2 p.m.: International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Benfica, Foxborough, Mass., ESPN.
SWIMMING
5 a.m.: FINA World Championship, NBCSN.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 a.m.: Teams TBD, regional round game, Richmond, Va., ESPN.
1 p.m.: Teams TBD, regional round game, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN.
3 p.m.: Teams TBD, regional round game, Wichita, Kan., ESPN.
TENNIS
5 p.m.: WTT: Springfield at Philadelphia, CBSSN.
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.: Outdoor Championships, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: Outdoor Championships, NBC.
RADIO
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.