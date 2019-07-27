{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change.

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The German Grand Prix, Germany, ESPN.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, Pocono, Penn., NBCSN.

4 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif., FOX.

CYCLING

11:30 a.m.: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, final round, France, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, final round, England, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, Memphis, Tenn., TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, Memphis, Tenn., CBS.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, final round, Reno, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: From Del Mar, Calif., FS2.

LACROSSE

1 p.m.: TBA, ESPNU.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, TBS.

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis.

6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9 a.m.: Day 5: From Peru, ESPNU.

Noon: Day 5: From Peru, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Day 5: From Peru, ESPNU.

SOCCER

9:50 a.m.: UEFA U-19: France vs. Germany, final, ESPNEWS.

2 p.m.: International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Benfica, Foxborough, Mass., ESPN.

SWIMMING

5 a.m.: FINA World Championship, NBCSN.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.: Teams TBD, regional round game, Richmond, Va., ESPN.

1 p.m.: Teams TBD, regional round game, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN.

3 p.m.: Teams TBD, regional round game, Wichita, Kan., ESPN.

TENNIS

5 p.m.: WTT: Springfield at Philadelphia, CBSSN.

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.: Outdoor Championships, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: Outdoor Championships, NBC.

RADIO

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

