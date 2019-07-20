TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Morrison, Colo., FOX; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Week 5: From Oklahoma City, Okla., CBS.

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

3 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, TGC.

6 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, NBC.

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, NBC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, final round, Nicholasville, Ky., TGC.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

12:30 p.m.: U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBSSN.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

10:30 a.m.: U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBSSN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MEN'S LACROSSE 

7 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game: From Los Angeles, Calif., NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Colorado at NY Yankees, TBS.

12:30 p.m.: 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies: From Cooperstown, N.Y., MLB Network.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, ESPN.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham, Singapore, ESPN.

3 p.m.: MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS1.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

5 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago, ESPN2.

SWIMMING

1 p.m.: FINA World Championships: Day 1, South Korea (taped), NBC.

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.

1 p.m.: Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Lexington, Ky., ESPN.

TENNIS

3 p.m.: WTT: Philadelphia at Vegas, CBS.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, NBA.

5 p.m.: Indiana at Chicago, NBA.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGN (720 AM).

1:20 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).

