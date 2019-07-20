TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Morrison, Colo., FOX; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Week 5: From Oklahoma City, Okla., CBS.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
3 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, TGC.
6 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, NBC.
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, NBC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, final round, Nicholasville, Ky., TGC.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.: U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBSSN.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.: U.S. Open Championship: Teams TBD, 10th grade, Westfield, Ind., CBSSN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: All-Star Game: From Los Angeles, Calif., NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Colorado at NY Yankees, TBS.
12:30 p.m.: 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies: From Cooperstown, N.Y., MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, ESPN.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham, Singapore, ESPN.
3 p.m.: MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FS1.
8:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS1.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
5 p.m.: NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago, ESPN2.
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: FINA World Championships: Day 1, South Korea (taped), NBC.
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
1 p.m.: Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Lexington, Ky., ESPN.
TENNIS
3 p.m.: WTT: Philadelphia at Vegas, CBS.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, NBA.
5 p.m.: Indiana at Chicago, NBA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGN (720 AM).
1:20 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).
