Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game, MLB Network.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WGN; Texas at Seattle, MLB Network.

MEN'S SOCCER 

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): International Friendly: TBA, ESPN2.

SWIMMING

6 a.m.: FINA World Championships, NBCSN.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: WTT: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Miami at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

8:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).

