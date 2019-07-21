TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game, MLB Network.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WGN; Texas at Seattle, MLB Network.
MEN'S SOCCER
5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): International Friendly: TBA, ESPN2.
SWIMMING
6 a.m.: FINA World Championships, NBCSN.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: WTT: Orlando at Washington, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Miami at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
8:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).
