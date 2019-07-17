TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOWLING
8 p.m.: PBA, Summer League Elias Cup Finals, at Portland, Maine, FS1.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Toronto at Calgary, ESPN2.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, NBCSN.
DIVING
6 p.m.: FINA World Championships, men’s 3-meter springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, first round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, TGC.
10 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, first round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, TGC.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, first round, at Nicholasville, Ky., TGC.
12:30 a.m. (Friday): Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, second round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Toronto at Boston, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, FSWis.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
7 p.m.: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Orlando City SC at Portland, ESPN.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: World Team Tennis, Philadelphia at Orlando, CBSSN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles, NBA TV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGN (720 AM).
8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.