TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOWLING

8 p.m.: PBA, Summer League Elias Cup Finals, at Portland, Maine, FS1.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Toronto at Calgary, ESPN2.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, NBCSN.

DIVING

6 p.m.: FINA World Championships, men’s 3-meter springboard final, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, first round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, TGC.

10 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, first round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, first round, at Nicholasville, Ky., TGC.

12:30 a.m. (Friday): Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, second round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Toronto at Boston, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.

8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, FSWis.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

7 p.m.: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Orlando City SC at Portland, ESPN.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: World Team Tennis, Philadelphia at Orlando, CBSSN.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles, NBA TV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGN (720 AM).

8:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments