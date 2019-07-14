TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 10, 135 miles, Saint-Flour to Albi, France, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia, ESPN.
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Houston at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: Summer League: Teams TBD, the championship, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
POKER
9 p.m.: World Series of Poker: Final Table Play at the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: WTT: Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGN (720 AM).
