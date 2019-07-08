TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FS1 (FOX Sports 1), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AWARD SHOWS
7 p.m.: The 2019 ESPYS, 27th annual, at Los Angeles, ABC.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour De France, Stage 5, 105 miles, Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The Scottish Open, first round, at East Lothian, Scotland, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Detroit, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
2:30 p.m.: Summer League, Dallas vs. Croatia, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.
4 p.m.: Summer League, Charlotte vs. Chicago, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
4:30 p.m.: Summer League, Brooklyn vs. Orlando, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Summer League, Minnesota vs. Miami, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
6:30 p.m.: Summer League, New Orleans vs. Cleveland, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Summer League, San Antonio vs. Phoenix, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
8:30 p.m.: Summer League, New York vs. L.A. Lakers, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
10 p.m.: Summer League, China vs. Milwaukee, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
10:30 p.m.: Summer League, Denver vs. Golden State, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.
POKER
7 p.m.: World Series of Poker, 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Day 6, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
10:30 p.m.: World Series of Poker, 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Day 6, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
SOCCER
10 p.m.: Men’s Club Friendly, Boca Juniors at Tijuana, FS1.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Wimbledon, gentlemen's quarterfinals, at London, ESPN and ESPN2.
11 a.m.: Wimbledon, gentlemen's quarterfinals, at London, ESPN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
10 a.m.: Connecticut at Atlanta, NBA TV.
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, CBSSN.
