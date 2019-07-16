{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 17

BOWLING

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Summer League Semifinals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France

DIVING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA World Championships: women's 10m platform final, South Korea (taped)

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, Midland, Mich.

1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLB — Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLB — San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLB — Houston at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Carson, Calif.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBA — Dallas at Phoenix

8 p.m.

NBA — Seattle at Minnesota

