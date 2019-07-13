{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The British Grand Prix, England, ESPN2.

2:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E: Championship, New York City, N.Y., FS1; IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy, Toronto, NBCSN.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: Week 4: From Brooklyn, N.Y., CBS.

1 p.m.: Killer 3's vs. Trilogy, Brooklyn, N.Y., CBSSN.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 9, 106 miles, Saint-Étienne to Brioude, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

9 a.m.: European Tour: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: European Tour: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill., CBS' PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, final round, Akron, Ohio, TGC; American Century Championship: final round, Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev., NBC.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Nike Peach Jam: Teams TBD, EYBL Championship, North Augusta, S.C., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Washington at Philadelphia, TBS.

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, FSWis.

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Boston, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

POKER

9 p.m.: World Series of Poker: Final Table play from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

MEN'S SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, ESPN.

5:30 p.m.: MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, FS1.

MEN'S SOCCER

2 p.m.: NWSL: Orlando at Portland FC, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Federer, Gentlemen's Championship, London, ESPN.

2 p.m.: Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Federer, Gentlemen's Championship, London (taped), ABC.

4 p.m.: WTT: San Diego at New York, CBSSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, NBA TV.

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota, NBA TV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WGN (720 AM).

