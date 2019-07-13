TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The British Grand Prix, England, ESPN2.
2:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E: Championship, New York City, N.Y., FS1; IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy, Toronto, NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Week 4: From Brooklyn, N.Y., CBS.
1 p.m.: Killer 3's vs. Trilogy, Brooklyn, N.Y., CBSSN.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 9, 106 miles, Saint-Étienne to Brioude, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
9 a.m.: European Tour: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: European Tour: The Scottish Open, final round, Scotland, NBC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, final round, Silvis, Ill., CBS' PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, final round, Akron, Ohio, TGC; American Century Championship: final round, Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev., NBC.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Nike Peach Jam: Teams TBD, EYBL Championship, North Augusta, S.C., ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Washington at Philadelphia, TBS.
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, FSWis.
6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Boston, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5 p.m.: Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
POKER
9 p.m.: World Series of Poker: Final Table play from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, ESPN.
5:30 p.m.: MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, FS1.
MEN'S SOCCER
2 p.m.: NWSL: Orlando at Portland FC, ESPNEWS.
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Federer, Gentlemen's Championship, London, ESPN.
2 p.m.: Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Federer, Gentlemen's Championship, London (taped), ABC.
4 p.m.: WTT: San Diego at New York, CBSSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Los Angeles at Atlanta, NBA TV.
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota, NBA TV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, WGN (720 AM).
