TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Baltimore at San Diego, MLB Network.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

8:30 a.m.: From Peru, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: From Peru, ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: From Peru, ESPNU.

POKER

7 p.m.: U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

8 p.m.: U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

9 p.m.: U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: WTT: Springfield at New York, CBSSN.

