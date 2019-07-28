TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Baltimore at San Diego, MLB Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
8:30 a.m.: From Peru, ESPNU.
1 p.m.: From Peru, ESPNU.
5:30 p.m.: From Peru, ESPNU.
POKER
7 p.m.: U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
8 p.m.: U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
9 p.m.: U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: WTT: Springfield at New York, CBSSN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.