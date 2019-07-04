TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AFL FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Adelaide Crows at Port Adelaide Power, FS2.
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.
4 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.
5 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro New England, Epping, N.H., FS1.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tour de France: Stage 1, 119 miles, Belgium, NBCSN.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, second round, Ireland, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, second round, Ireland, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, second round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, second round, Hobart, Wis., TGC.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis; NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Boston at Detroit, MLB Network.
9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at San Francisco, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Summer League: Detroit vs. Coatia, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV
2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
4 p.m.: Summer League: Minnesota vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA.
4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. China, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Summer League: Dallas vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
6:30 p.m.: Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Chicago, Las, Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
8 p.m.: Summer League: Charlotte vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.
8:30 p.m.: Summer League: New York vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas, Nev.< ESPN.
10 p.m.: Summer League: Orlando vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA.
10:30 p.m.: Summer League: Phoenix vs. Denver, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
POKER
7 p.m.: World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Day 1 Flight C, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: International Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Columbus, Ga., ESPN2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, London, ESPN.
10 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, London, ESPN.
WOMAN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: New York at Phoenix, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
