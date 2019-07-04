{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFL FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Adelaide Crows at Port Adelaide Power, FS2.

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.

5 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro New England, Epping, N.H., FS1.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.

CYCLING

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): Tour de France: Stage 1, 119 miles, Belgium, NBCSN.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, second round, Ireland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, second round, Ireland, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, second round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, second round, Hobart, Wis., TGC.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis; NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Boston at Detroit, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at San Francisco, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Summer League: Detroit vs. Coatia, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV

2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Summer League: Minnesota vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA.

4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. China, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Dallas vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

6:30 p.m.: Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Chicago, Las, Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Charlotte vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

8:30 p.m.: Summer League: New York vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas, Nev.< ESPN.

10 p.m.: Summer League: Orlando vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA.

10:30 p.m.: Summer League: Phoenix vs. Denver, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

POKER

7 p.m.: World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Day 1 Flight C, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: International Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Columbus, Ga., ESPN2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, London, ESPN.

10 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, London, ESPN.

WOMAN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: New York at Phoenix, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

