TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

Noon: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix, Championship race, Canada, NBC; NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H., FS1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL Noon: FIVB World Championships: Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler, Germany vs. Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy, Russia, Men’s gold-medal match, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon: Week 3: Triplets vs Bivouac; Three Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3’s; Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta, Ga., CBS.

2 p.m.: Week 3: Triplets vs Bivouac; Three Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3’s; Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta, Ga., CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Valley Baseball League All-Star Game: North vs. South, Harrisonburg, Va., ESPNU.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 2, 17 miles, team time trial, Belgium, NBCSN.

5:30 a.m. (Monday): Tour de France: Stage 3, 133 miles, Binche, Belgium to Epernay, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, final round, Ireland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, final round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, final round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., CBS.

4:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, final round, Hobart, Wis., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

2 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Chrome, Washington, D.C., NBCSN.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: 2019 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game: From Cleveland, Ohio, MLB Network.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, TBS.

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Summer League

2:30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Croatia, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Denver vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

6:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

7 p.m.: Utah vs. Miami, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

8:30 p.m.: New York vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

9 p.m.: Houston vs. Portland, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

10:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. LA Clippers, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

POKER

1:30 p.m.: World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold’em Main Event, Day 3 Action, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

MEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m.: MLS: New York Red Bulls at Atlanta United, FOX.

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at New York City FC, FS1.

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, Chicago, Ill., FS1.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Final, France, FOX.

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: International Cup: Japan vs United States WNT, Championship Game, Columbus, Ga., ESPN.

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday): Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London, ESPN2.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League: From Switzerland (tape delay), NBC.

VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: FIVB Nation’s League: Teams TBD, Gold-medal match, China (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

