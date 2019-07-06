TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
Noon: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix, Championship race, Canada, NBC; NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H., FS1.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Noon: FIVB World Championships: Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler, Germany vs. Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy, Russia, Men’s gold-medal match, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon: Week 3: Triplets vs Bivouac; Three Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3’s; Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta, Ga., CBS.
2 p.m.: Week 3: Triplets vs Bivouac; Three Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3’s; Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta, Ga., CBSSN.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Valley Baseball League All-Star Game: North vs. South, Harrisonburg, Va., ESPNU.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 2, 17 miles, team time trial, Belgium, NBCSN.
5:30 a.m. (Monday): Tour de France: Stage 3, 133 miles, Binche, Belgium to Epernay, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, final round, Ireland, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, final round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, final round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., CBS.
4:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, final round, Hobart, Wis., TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
MEN’S LACROSSE
2 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Chrome, Washington, D.C., NBCSN.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: 2019 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game: From Cleveland, Ohio, MLB Network.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, TBS.
12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Summer League
2:30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
3 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Croatia, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
5 p.m.: Denver vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
6:30 p.m.: Chicago vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
7 p.m.: Utah vs. Miami, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
8:30 p.m.: New York vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
9 p.m.: Houston vs. Portland, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
10:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. LA Clippers, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
POKER
1:30 p.m.: World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold’em Main Event, Day 3 Action, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
MEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m.: MLS: New York Red Bulls at Atlanta United, FOX.
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at New York City FC, FS1.
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, Chicago, Ill., FS1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Final, France, FOX.
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: International Cup: Japan vs United States WNT, Championship Game, Columbus, Ga., ESPN.
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday): Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London, ESPN2.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League: From Switzerland (tape delay), NBC.
VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: FIVB Nation’s League: Teams TBD, Gold-medal match, China (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.