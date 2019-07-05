{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro New England, Epping, N.H., FS1.

2 p.m.: Motocross: Redbud National, AMA Lucas Oil Pro Championship, Buchanan, Mich., NBC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: FIVB World Championships: Teams TBD, Women’s gold-medal match, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 1, 119 miles, Belgium, NBCSN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, third round, Ireland, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., CBS.

4:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, third round, Hobart, Wis., TGC.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: Belmont Oaks Invitational: The 41st Running, Elmont, N.Y., NBC.

MEN’S LACROSSE

7 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Washington, D.C., NBCSN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 239 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Texas at Minnesota, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLB Network; Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, FOX.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Utah, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Summer League: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

6:30 p.m.: Summer League: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Dallas vs. Houston, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

9 p.m.: Summer League: New Orleans vs. Washington, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

10 p.m.:Summer League: China vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

11 p.m.: Summer League: Toronto vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

POKER

6 p.m.: World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold’em Main Event, Day 2 Action, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: England vs. Sweden, Third Place Match, France, FOX.

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: International Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Columbus, Ga., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: International Cup: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, Columbus, Ga., ESPN2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London, ESPN.

11 p.m.: Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London, ESPN.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments