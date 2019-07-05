TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro New England, Epping, N.H., FS1.
2 p.m.: Motocross: Redbud National, AMA Lucas Oil Pro Championship, Buchanan, Mich., NBC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: FIVB World Championships: Teams TBD, Women’s gold-medal match, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 1, 119 miles, Belgium, NBCSN.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European Tour: The Irish Open, third round, Ireland, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, third round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., CBS.
4:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, third round, Hobart, Wis., TGC.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
3 p.m.: Belmont Oaks Invitational: The 41st Running, Elmont, N.Y., NBC.
MEN’S LACROSSE
7 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Washington, D.C., NBCSN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC 239 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Texas at Minnesota, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLB Network; Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, FOX.
9 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Utah, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.
4 p.m.: Summer League: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
6:30 p.m.: Summer League: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Summer League: Dallas vs. Houston, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
9 p.m.: Summer League: New Orleans vs. Washington, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
10 p.m.:Summer League: China vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.
11 p.m.: Summer League: Toronto vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.
POKER
6 p.m.: World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold’em Main Event, Day 2 Action, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: England vs. Sweden, Third Place Match, France, FOX.
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: International Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Columbus, Ga., ESPN2.
3 p.m.: International Cup: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, Columbus, Ga., ESPN2.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London, ESPN.
11 p.m.: Wimbledon: Day 6, Third Round, London, ESPN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.