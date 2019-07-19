TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: Geelong at Hawthorn, FS2.
AUTO RACING
10:15 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200 qualifying, at Loudon, N.H., NBCSN.
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 qualifying, at Loudon, N.H., NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, at Loudon, N.H., NBCSN.
6 p.m.: IndyCar Racing, Iowa 300, at Newton, Iowa, NBCSN.
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Columbus Regional, round 2, at Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
1 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Columbus Regional, round 2, at Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
3 p.m.: BIG3 Basketball, Week 5, at Kansas City, Mo., CBS; The Basketball Tournament, Lexington Regional, round 2, at Lexington, Ky., ESPN2.
5 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Lexington Regional, round 2, at Lexington, Ky., ESPN2.
BOXING
6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Caleb Plant (18-0) vs. Mike Lee (21-0) in an IBF super middleweight title bout, at Las Vegas, Nev., FOX.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France, NBCSN.
2 p.m.: Tour de France, Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France (tape delay), NBC.
GOLF
7 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, third round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, NBC.
11 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, third round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, NBC.
2 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur, championship match, at Toledo, Ohio, FS1.
3 p.m.: Baha Mar Showdown, at Baha Mar, Bahamas (tape delay), CBS.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Barbasol Championship, third round, at Nicholasville, Ky., TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, at Midland, Mich., TGC.
4 a.m. (Sunday): Royal & Ancient, British Open Championship, third round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
4 p.m.: Haskell Invitational, Breeder's Cup Challenge Series, at Monmouth, N.J., NBC.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, undercard bouts, at San Antonio, Texas, ESPN.
8 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, main event, Rafael Dos Anjos (28-11) vs. Leon Edwards (17-3) in a welterweight bout, at San Antonio, Texas, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
1:20 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, ABC (Channel 7).
3 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, FS1.
5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGN (Channel 9).
6 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, FS1.
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, at Singapore, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Benfica vs. Guadalajara, at Santa Clara, Calif., ESPN.
7 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, at Houston, ESPN2.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Los Angeles at New York, NBA TV.
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas, NBA TV.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, at Loudon, N.H., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona, WTMJ (620 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: MSFL, Racine Raiders at Manitowoc County Mariners, WLIP (1050 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.