TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, NBCSN.

DIVING

5 p.m.: FINA World Championships: men’s 27m high dive final, South Korea, NBCSN.

GOLF

5 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour: The ROC City Rumble, first round, Chili, N.Y., TGC.

4 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, first round, France, TGC.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.

2:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: NY Yankees at Minnesota, ESPN; Miami at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).

10 p.m.: LA Angels at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

9 a.m.: Day 1: From Peru, ESPNU.

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, New York City, N.Y., TNT.

SWIMMING

11 a.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.

11 p.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Washington at Minnesota, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

2:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

