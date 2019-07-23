TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, NBCSN.
DIVING
5 p.m.: FINA World Championships: men’s 27m high dive final, South Korea, NBCSN.
GOLF
5 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour: The ROC City Rumble, first round, Chili, N.Y., TGC.
4 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, first round, France, TGC.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.
2:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: NY Yankees at Minnesota, ESPN; Miami at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).
10 p.m.: LA Angels at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9 a.m.: Day 1: From Peru, ESPNU.
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, New York City, N.Y., TNT.
SWIMMING
11 a.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
11 p.m.: FINA World Championships: From South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Washington at Minnesota, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
2:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
