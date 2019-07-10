{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FS1 (FOX Sports 1), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NASCAR, Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 qualifying, at Sparta, Ky., FS1.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, at Sparta, Ky., FS1.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 6, 98 miles, Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: European Tour, Scottish Open, first round, at Gullane, Scotland, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, first round, at Akron, Ohio, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round, at Silvis, Ill., TGC.

6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, at Sylvania, Ohio, TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour, The Scottish Open, second round, at Gullane, Scotland, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

2 p.m.: GEICO City Series, third-place game, New York vs. Miami, at Chicago, Ill., ESPNU.

5 p.m.: GEICO City Series, championship game, Los Angeles vs. Chicago, at Chicago, Ill., ESPNU.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.: Professional Fighters League, women's lightweights and men's welterweights, at Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Houston at Texas, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: Summer League, Toronto vs. Indiana, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

5:30 p.m.: Summer League, Washington vs. Atlanta, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Summer League, Portland vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

7:30 p.m.: Summer League, Houston vs. Utah, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Summer League, Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

9:30 p.m.: Summer League, Memphis vs. Boston, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP/WTA, Wimbledon, ladies semifinals, at London, ESPN.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments