TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOWLING

6 p.m.: PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine, FS1.

8 p.m.: PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine, FS1.

DIVING

10 a.m.: FINA World Championships: women's 3m sycnronized springboard final, South Korea (taped), NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, FSWis; Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WGN.

8 p.m.: World Series of Poker: Conclusion of the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER

8 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, Bridgeview, Ill., ESPN2.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: WTT: Orlando at Springfield Lasers, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGN (720 AM).

