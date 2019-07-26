TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Noon (Sunday): Geelong at Sydney, FS2.
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula One, German Grand Prix qualifying, at Nürbürg, Germany, ESPN2.
11 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250 qualifying, at Newton, Iowa, NBCSN.
Noon: NASCAR, Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Gander RV 150, at Long Pond, Pa., FOX.
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 qualifying, at Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400 qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.
4 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton, Iowa, NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Week 6, at Salt Lake City, Utah, CBSSN.
BOXING
8 p.m.: Gervonta Davis (21-0) vs. Ricardo Nunez (21-2) for the WBA super featherweight title, plus undercard, at Baltimore, Showtime.
CYCLING
6 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 20, 81 miles, Albertville to Val Thorens, France, NBC.
GOLF
5 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, third round, at Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
8 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, third round, at Évian-les-Bains, France, CNBC.
8:30 a.m.: Royal & Ancient, Senior British Open, third round, at Lytham St. Annes, England, TGC.
11 p.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, at Memphis, Tenn., TGC; Royal & Ancient, Senior British Open, third round, at Lytham St. Annes, England, NBC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, at Memphis, Tenn., CBS; USGA, Girls' Junior Championship, at Stevens Point, FS1.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round, at Reno, Nev., TGC.
8 p.m.: PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn., TGC.
5 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, final round, at Évian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Premier Girls Fastpitch, 18U National Championship, at Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Premier Girls Fastpitch, All-American Game, at Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
LACROSSE
6 p.m.: Major League Lacrosse, All-Star Game, at Annapolis, Md., ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos at Whipsnakes, NBCSN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC 240 Prelims, undercard bouts, at Edmonton, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, FS1.
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis and ABC (Channel 7); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9); Houston at St. Louis, FS1.
8 p.m.: Texas at Oakland, MLB Network.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
9 a.m.: Day 4, at Lima, Peru, ESPN2.
Noon: Day 4, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
4:30 p.m.: Day 4, at Lima, Peru, ESPNU.
8:30 p.m.: Day 4, at Lima, Peru, ESPN2.
SOCCER
4 a.m.: Rakuten Cup, Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona, at Kobe, Japan, ESPN.
11:20 p.m.: UEFA U-19, Portugal vs. Spain, final, at Yerevan, Armenia, ESPNews.
9 p.m.: NWSL, North Carolina at Utah Royals FC, ESPNews.
9:30 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Portland, FS1.
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: FINA World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBC.
11 p.m.: FINA World Championships, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBC.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
11 p.m.: Syracuse Regional, Round 2, Syracuse, N.Y., ESPN.
1 p.m.: Wichita Regional, Round 2, Wichita, Kan., ESPN.
3 p.m.: Wichita Regional, Round 2, Sideline Cancer vs. AfterShocks, at Wichita, Kan., ESPN.
TENNIS
5 p.m.: World Team Tennis, Springfield at Washington, CBSSN.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, at Des Moines, Iowa, NBC.
WATER POLO
5 a.m. (Sunday): FINA World Championship, at Gwangju, South Korea (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: All-Star Game, Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, at Las Vegas, Nev., ABC.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton, Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
