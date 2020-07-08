On The Air for July 9

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood, FS1.
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1.
3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
3 p.m.: TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
BOXING
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: LG at Doosan, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Friday): NC at LG, ESPN.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Sydney at North Queensland, FS1.
MEN’S SOCCER
8 a.m.: MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, NBCSN.
12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, ESPN2.
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBCSN.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
9 a.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.
11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games (taped), NBCSN.
