TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPN2.

Noon: AMA Pro Motocross: Round 6, Southwick, Mass., NBC.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, FS1.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., USA.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., USA.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., USA.

BOXING

8:30 p.m.: Showtime Championship: Ennis vs. Villa, Atlantic City, N.J., SHO.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Ottawa at Hamilton, CBSSN.

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Sunday): UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France, USA.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC; LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (tape delay), CW.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., CBS; LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., NBC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

12:30 p.m.: Peach Jam: Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, North Augusta, S.C., NBATV.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

3 p.m.: The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2025 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky., ESPNU.

5 p.m.: The Run 4 Roses Classic: TBD, 2024 Aqua Championship, Louisville, Ky., ESPNU.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: UFC 290: Early Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: UFC 290: Prelims, Las Vegas, ABC and ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, BSWis and FS1.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX.

9 p.m.: NY Mets, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, Las Vegas, NBATV.

2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, ESPN.

4 p.m.: Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas, NBATV.

4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.: MLR Playoffs: San Diego vs. New England, Grand Final, Bridgeview, Ill., FOX.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro Tournament: England vs. Spain, Championship, Batumi, Georgia, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas, FS1.

9 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas, FS1.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.

Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ABC.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special, ESPN.

1 p.m.: Seattle at New York, ESPN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, WOKY (920 AM).

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).