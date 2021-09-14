On The Air for July 8

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: ARCA Series, at Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: UCI, Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes, 99 miles, NBCSN.
5:30 a.m. (Friday): UCI, Tour de France, Stage 13, Nimes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, NBCSN.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Scottish Open, first round, The Renaissance Club, at North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.
Noon: USGA/PGA Tour Champions, U.S. Senior Open, first round, at Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The John Deere Classic, first round, at TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.
5 p.m.: USGA/PGA Tour Champions, U.S. Senior Open, first round, at Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., TGC.
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The Marathon Classic, first round, at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (tape delay), TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: LA Dodgers at Miami, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: NY Yankees at Seattle, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, Bally Sports; Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.
10 p.m.: Washington at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: NBA Finals, Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2, ABC.
RUGBY
5 a.m. (Friday): NRL, North Queensland at South Sydney, FS2.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: WTA, Hamburg European Open, early rounds, Tennis.
7 a.m.: WTA, Wimbledon, semifinals, at London, ESPN.
5 a.m. (Friday): WTA Hamburg European Open, Qquarterfinals, Tennis.