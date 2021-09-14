On The Air for July 8

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: ARCA Series, at Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: UCI, Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes, 99 miles, NBCSN.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): UCI, Tour de France, Stage 13, Nimes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, NBCSN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Scottish Open, first round, The Renaissance Club, at North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: USGA/PGA Tour Champions, U.S. Senior Open, first round, at Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The John Deere Classic, first round, at TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.