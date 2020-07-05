On The Air for July 7

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
8 p.m.: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): LG at Doosan. ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at FC Heidenheim 1846, Relegation Playoff, Leg 2, FS2.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Tottenham, NBCSN.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m.: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Washington, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.
11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.
