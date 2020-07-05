On The Air for July 7
On The Air for July 7

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S BASKETBALL  

6 p.m.: TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.

8 p.m.: TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): LG at Doosan. ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER  

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at FC Heidenheim 1846, Relegation Playoff, Leg 2, FS2.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Tottenham, NBCSN.

WOMEN'S SOCCER  

6 p.m.: NWSL: Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Washington, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.

11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS.

