On The Air for July 7

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Geelong, FS2.

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA: The Carter Division Finals, Portland, Maine, FS1.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France, USA.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky., TGC.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: World Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Towson, Md., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Game 1), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR St. Louis at Atlanta, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis at Utah, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Summer League: Houston vs. Orlando, Las Vegas, ESPN.

11 p.m.: Summer League: Portland vs. Detroit, Las Vegas, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1, Montreal, Quebec, ESPN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:30 a.m. (Friday): NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England

TENNIS

7 a.m.: WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, ESPN.

Noon: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, London, ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).